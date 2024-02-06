All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 26, 2023

Autism informational event set for Cape Girardeau on Monday

Echo Autism Communities will present an informational event Monday, Aug. 28, in Cape Girardeau. The event, set for 6:30 p.m. at Morning Star Behavioral Associates at 1 S. Main St., will feature University of Missouri autism experts and advocates who have professional and personal experience with autism. They will share information about autism spectrum disorder as part of a Caregiver Skills Support Series...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Annie Spratt

Echo Autism Communities will present an informational event Monday, Aug. 28, in Cape Girardeau.

The event, set for 6:30 p.m. at Morning Star Behavioral Associates at 1 S. Main St., will feature University of Missouri autism experts and advocates who have professional and personal experience with autism. They will share information about autism spectrum disorder as part of a Caregiver Skills Support Series.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Speakers will include Alicia Brewer-Curran, parent of a child on the spectrum; Shawna Shelton, nurse clinician; and Crystalena Oberweiser, an adult on the spectrum.

For more information, email echoautism@missouri.edu.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy