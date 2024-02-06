Autism informational event set for Cape Girardeau on Monday

Echo Autism Communities will present an informational event Monday, Aug. 28, in Cape Girardeau.
The event, set for 6:30 p.m. at Morning Star Behavioral Associates at 1 S. Main St., will feature University of Missouri autism experts and advocates who have professional and personal experience with autism. They will share information about autism spectrum disorder as part of a Caregiver Skills Support Series.
Speakers will include Alicia Brewer-Curran, parent of a child on the spectrum; Shawna Shelton, nurse clinician; and Crystalena Oberweiser, an adult on the spectrum.
For more information, email echoautism@missouri.edu.
