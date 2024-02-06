Autism Center marks a decade of service

Current and former clients of the Southeast Missouri State University Autism Center, along with dozens of family members, area residents and university faculty and staff, gathered Friday to celebrate the center's 10-year anniversary.

Located at 611 N. Fountain St., a few blocks east of the Southeast campus, the center opened its doors in January 2010 and provides diagnostic and intervention services to families and individuals impacted by autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

In the decade since it opened, the center's staff has served nearly 2,000 clients ranging in age from 1 to 69 who have come from 19 counties in the Southeast Missouri region.

Among the anniversary celebration attendees Friday was former Sen. Jason Crowell, who played a major role in the development and opening of the center during his years in the Missouri Senate.

Autism Center director Renee Patrick invited a variety of speakers to the celebration, including those who have received services from the center over the years.

"That's really what it's about, so it's really cool that they agreed [to speak]," Patrick said.

Dakota Smith, a high school senior from Greenville, Missouri, is one of the hundreds of children and teenagers who have received therapeutic services at the center over the years. He said without the center's staff, and the support of his mother and grandmother, he would not be the person he is today.

Smith described Patrick as "a friend to me, teaching me things that I can do to overcome my problems and rise above my disorder." He added, "I've come so far -- I have friends I talk to on the phone. I went to prom last year. I spend most of my time in the mainstream classroom, and I've been in the top five of my class since my seventh-grade year."