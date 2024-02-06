Authorized medicinal pot growers may need to break the law

ST. LOUIS -- The first authorized marijuana farmers in Missouri will have to commit a crime to begin growing, and regulators are expected to turn a blind eye.

In November, Missouri voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana and marijuana-infused products for patients who suffer from serious illnesses.

But it doesn't indicate how growers should get their first seeds, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. It is a felony to acquire new marijuana plants or seeds already in Missouri, or to get them from one of the 32 other states with legal marijuana.

"It's a real sticky situation," said Zachary Post, who recently launched a Florissant business offering to teach state-approved marijuana patients how to grow cannabis at home. "It's legal to grow cannabis, but it takes a seed to grow it, but we're not going to tell you where you can get it. It's weird."

Medical marijuana can't be grown, used or sold until authorized by state regulators. That could be as early as December for business owners applying to commercially grow marijuana, and as early as July 28 for patients applying to produce it at home.