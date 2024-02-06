All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 1, 2019

Authorized medicinal pot growers may need to break the law

ST. LOUIS -- The first authorized marijuana farmers in Missouri will have to commit a crime to begin growing, and regulators are expected to turn a blind eye. In November, Missouri voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana and marijuana-infused products for patients who suffer from serious illnesses...

Associated Press
This photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under artificial lights May 20 at Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, California.
This photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under artificial lights May 20 at Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, California.Richard Vogel ~ Associated Press, file

ST. LOUIS -- The first authorized marijuana farmers in Missouri will have to commit a crime to begin growing, and regulators are expected to turn a blind eye.

In November, Missouri voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana and marijuana-infused products for patients who suffer from serious illnesses.

But it doesn't indicate how growers should get their first seeds, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. It is a felony to acquire new marijuana plants or seeds already in Missouri, or to get them from one of the 32 other states with legal marijuana.

"It's a real sticky situation," said Zachary Post, who recently launched a Florissant business offering to teach state-approved marijuana patients how to grow cannabis at home. "It's legal to grow cannabis, but it takes a seed to grow it, but we're not going to tell you where you can get it. It's weird."

Medical marijuana can't be grown, used or sold until authorized by state regulators. That could be as early as December for business owners applying to commercially grow marijuana, and as early as July 28 for patients applying to produce it at home.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

After Dec. 31, 2020, Missouri requires anyone lawfully growing marijuana must get seeds or plants from a business approved by the state. But it takes months for a crop to develop, so farmers certified by January won't have any legal in-state sources for marijuana seeds or young plants. Sales of marijuana and infused products aren't projected to begin until spring.

Until then, it will probably be "don't ask, don't tell," said Morgan Fox, with the National Cannabis Industry Association. Most states that have legalized marijuana for medicinal or recreational use didn't ask where growers had obtained their first seeds and plants to begin growing, he said.

"By and large, it's one of those things where law enforcement just agrees to look the other way," Fox added.

In early June, applications for medical marijuana identification cards became available in Missouri. Missouri plans to license more than 300 medical marijuana-related businesses this year.

The Department of Health and Senior Services will start accepting applications for growing and distributing marijuana Aug. 3.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just f...
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy