Authorities searching for 2 escaped Missouri inmates

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped Sunday from the Pemiscot County jail.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that 27-year-old William J. Carter is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his estranged wife and a man.

The other escaped inmate is 41-year-old Joseph P. Latamondeer. He is charged in connection to a domestic assault and kidnapping case.