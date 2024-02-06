All sections
October 19, 2023

Authorities say human remains found those of missing St. Louis woman

Authorities contend human remains found last week in Bollinger County, Missouri, are those of a missing St. Louis woman. Bollinger County Coroner’s Office identified the remains found in the search of a property in rural Bollinger County to be Leah Lamb’s...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Leah Lamb
Leah Lamb

Authorities contend human remains found last week in Bollinger County, Missouri, are those of a missing St. Louis woman.

Bollinger County Coroner’s Office identified the remains found in the search of a property in rural Bollinger County to be Leah Lamb’s.

Lamb, 42, was reported missing in late September. According to a social media post by Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, Lamb was last seen prior to Aug. 23 at a property where she had been residing in Bollinger County.

Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant Oct. 11 for the property.

Officials with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, Bollinger County Coroner’s Office, state Highway Patrol and Missouri Department of Conservation served the search warrant at a residence on the property Oct. 12.

After the search warrant was served, members of the Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT), along with local volunteer firefighters, conducted a land search.

A short time after the land search began, officials with HSRT located human remains on the property.

An autopsy was performed on the remains Monday, Oct 16, at the St. Francois County Morgue in Farmington, Missouri. The remains were confirmed to be that of a female with no sign of traumatic injuries or fractures.

According to a social media post by Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Oct. 18, the remains are identified as those of Lamb.

However, for further confirmation and complete documentation purposes, evidence was collected during the autopsy to compare to Lamb’s DNA, which is already on file through the State of Missouri.

Local News
