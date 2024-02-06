Authorities say human remains found those of missing St. Louis woman

Authorities contend human remains found last week in Bollinger County, Missouri, are those of a missing St. Louis woman.

Bollinger County Coroner’s Office identified the remains found in the search of a property in rural Bollinger County to be Leah Lamb’s.

Lamb, 42, was reported missing in late September. According to a social media post by Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, Lamb was last seen prior to Aug. 23 at a property where she had been residing in Bollinger County.

Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant Oct. 11 for the property.

Officials with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, Bollinger County Coroner’s Office, state Highway Patrol and Missouri Department of Conservation served the search warrant at a residence on the property Oct. 12.