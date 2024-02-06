All sections
December 15, 2021

Authorities investigating alleged threats against students in Woodland District

State authorities and Woodland School District officials in Marble Hill, Missouri, are investigating two alleged threats against students of the school. A release from Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff Casey Graham said law enforcement received reports of two separate threats and determined the threats were made by two students...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

State authorities and Woodland School District officials in Marble Hill, Missouri, are investigating two alleged threats against students of the school.

A release from Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff Casey Graham said law enforcement received reports of two separate threats and determined the threats were made by two students.

"There is no belief or information indicating that there is a present danger or threat to students or faculty's safety at this time," Graham said.

Graham said the department is working in conjunction with the Missouri Juvenile Office and Woodland School administration. Graham said the district has taken action against the students.

Graham said because the students are juveniles no further information would be forthcoming.

The release did not indicate the nature of the threats.

