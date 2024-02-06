Authorities investigate MetroLink suspicious package 'hoax'

BRENTWOOD, Mo. -- Authorities have determined two suspicious packages found at a suburban St. Louis light-rail station were harmless but apparently made to look like explosive devices.
St. Louis County Police said in a news release the packages were discovered about 8 p.m. Saturday on the platform at the MetroLink station in Brentwood. Train service in the area was halted for about three hours while the bomb and arson squad investigated. During the disruption, buses transported passengers.
Police said it appeared the packages are a hoax, and an investigation is underway. Anyone with information is urged to call police.
