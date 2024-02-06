Authorities identify suspects in Cape murder

Authorities charged two men Friday in the Wednesday murder of 53-year-old Richard R. Reeves in Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release issued by Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad, Thomas Q. Bean, 19, and Maurice Patterson Jr., 19, are wanted in connection with the murder.

Thomas Bean

Bean and Patterson were charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armned criminal action, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. Judge Scott A Lipke issued an arrest warrant for Bean and set a $1 million cash-only bond, pending his arrest. Judge Frank E. Miller issued an arrest warrant for Patterson with no bond.