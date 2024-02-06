All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsDecember 14, 2019
Authorities identify suspects in Cape murder
Authorities charged two men Friday in the Wednesday murder of 53-year-old Richard R. Reeves in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release issued by Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad, Thomas Q. Bean, 19, and Maurice Patterson Jr., 19, are wanted in connection with the murder...
Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau police Lt. Darren Estes holds a door as Cape Girardeau police Patrolman Andrew Simmons uses a camera following a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 652 South Spring St. in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police Lt. Darren Estes holds a door as Cape Girardeau police Patrolman Andrew Simmons uses a camera following a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 652 South Spring St. in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

Authorities charged two men Friday in the Wednesday murder of 53-year-old Richard R. Reeves in Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release issued by Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad, Thomas Q. Bean, 19, and Maurice Patterson Jr., 19, are wanted in connection with the murder.

Thomas Bean
Thomas Bean

Bean and Patterson were charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armned criminal action, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. Judge Scott A Lipke issued an arrest warrant for Bean and set a $1 million cash-only bond, pending his arrest. Judge Frank E. Miller issued an arrest warrant for Patterson with no bond.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Maurice Patterson Jr.
Maurice Patterson Jr.

Authorities have not located Bean or Patterson and said the public should consider them armed and dangerous.

Reeves was shot to death in his second-floor apartment at 652 S. Spring St. at about 10 a.m. Wednesday. He was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact authorities at (573) 335-6621, anonymously at (573) 339-6313 or text CAPEPD to 847411.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
A Missouri man has been executed for a 1998 murder. Was he g...
NewsSep. 25
Tropical Weather Latest: Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is exp...
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy