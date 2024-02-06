Authorities identify suspects in Cape murder

Authorities charged two men Friday in the Wednesday murder of 53-year-old Richard R. Reeves in Cape Girardeau.
According to a news release issued by Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad, Thomas Q. Bean, 19, and Maurice Patterson Jr., 19, are wanted in connection with the murder.
Bean and Patterson were charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armned criminal action, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. Judge Scott A Lipke issued an arrest warrant for Bean and set a $1 million cash-only bond, pending his arrest. Judge Frank E. Miller issued an arrest warrant for Patterson with no bond.
Authorities have not located Bean or Patterson and said the public should consider them armed and dangerous.
Reeves was shot to death in his second-floor apartment at 652 S. Spring St. at about 10 a.m. Wednesday. He was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the suspects should contact authorities at (573) 335-6621, anonymously at (573) 339-6313 or text CAPEPD to 847411.