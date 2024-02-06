Authorities identify second shooting suspect

A second alleged suspect in a Tuesday, May 16, shooting at that left two people injured has been identified by authorities.
A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department identified the suspect as Markitrey Shemaj West, 22. He remains at large.
A warrant for his arrest has been issued. The warrant includes two felonies, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.
Two people were shot at the Legends apartment complex on North Sprigg Street shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, according to Cape Girardeau Police Department. The two victims were taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. One victim's injuries were described as "serious".
Officers pursued two suspects into Illinois. A juvenile suspect was taken into custody at that time.
Authorities asked anyone with information regarding the incident and/or West's whereabouts to call (573) 335-6621; anonymous tip line (573) 339-6313; or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.
