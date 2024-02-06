Authorities: Girl, 2, dead after man used 'wrestling moves'

ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old Missouri girl died after her mother’s boyfriend injured the toddler using “wrestling moves” that included picking her up and slamming her on the ground, authorities said Tuesday.

Richard Gamache Jr., 24, of House Springs was charged Tuesday with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. His girlfriend, 19-year Cheyenne Cook, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Jefferson County Sheriff David Marshak said detectives found “digital data” exchanged between Gamache and Cook that documented the abuse, including communications related to concealing it.

“This child was essentially tortured,” Marshak said in a news release.