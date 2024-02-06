Authorities asking for public help in finding missing Dexter woman

DEXTER, Mo. — Authorities continue to search for a Dexter woman who has been missing for a week.

According to detective Cory Mills with the Dexter Police Department, Crystal Marie Brown-Hart was last seen April 9 in the Dexter and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, areas. Brown-Hart’s family made a missing person’s report April 11 to Butler County authorities. The investigation was subsequently turned over to the Dexter Police Department.

Mills said Brown-Hart arrived at a residence in Poplar Bluff on Township Line Road on April 9. Brown-Hart then phoned a friend in Dexter at approximately 2:30 a.m. April 10 and said she was coming back to Dexter because she had to go to work at 6 a.m. The friend told authorities Brown-Hart seemed confused and disoriented on the phone.

She left alone driving a black, four-door Mitsubishi Lancer with a possible Missouri registration of XB2D3M, witnesses said.

A witness at the residence in Poplar Bluff stated Brown-Hart left between 3 and 3:30 a.m. Mills said her phone’s last recorded ping was at the Butler County and Stoddard County line. The phone shut off at approximately 4:10 a.m. April 10. Mills emphasized the pings are not reliable. The ping means her cellphone signal hit a cell tower, but it could be 15 miles away. Also, this does not mean Brown-Hart was in the same location as her phone.

Mills stated the Butler County Sheriff’s Department performed a thorough search of the residence in Poplar Bluff and nothing belonging to Brown-Hart was found. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol have assisted with the search.