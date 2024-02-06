All sections
February 6, 2023

Author to discuss book 'Sgt. Dinwiddie's War' at Jackson library

Local author Terry H. Irwin will discuss his research and writing of his book "Sgt. Dinwiddie's War: B-17s, POWs and the Belgian Underground in World War II" from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson. Sgt. Don Dinwiddie served as radioman of the B-17 bomber GI Sheets, which was shot down over Belgium in January 1944.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
The cover of Terry H. Irwin's book "Sgt. Dinwiddie's War: B-17s, POWs and the Belgian Underground in World War II".
The cover of Terry H. Irwin's book "Sgt. Dinwiddie's War: B-17s, POWs and the Belgian Underground in World War II".Acclaimpress.com

Local author Terry H. Irwin will discuss his research and writing of his book "Sgt. Dinwiddie's War: B-17s, POWs and the Belgian Underground in World War II" from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson.

Sgt. Don Dinwiddie served as radioman of the B-17 bomber GI Sheets, which was shot down over Belgium in January 1944. Sgt. Dinwiddie evaded capture for nearly four months with the help of the Belgian underground before being betrayed and handed over to the Germans.

For more information, call (573) 243-8141 or email jacksonmainlibrary@rrlmo.org.

