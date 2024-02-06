Author takes unusual path to publishing

Novelist Jeff Zentner didn't get where he is by following his dreams.

"Sometimes the impossible is impossible," Zentner said, addressing students in the Jackson High School library Friday.

Originally, he'd hoped to be a world-famous musician, he said, and moved to Nashville to pursue that ambition.

But at age 30, he had an epiphany: "Very few people make it big in music after age 30," Zentner said. "Your chances just keep dropping and dropping; they don't go up. And this is where I realized this dream is dead. It's not going to happen."

So he went to law school, and became a prosecutor for the State of Tennessee.

As a prosecutor, he said, he gathered evidence and testimony and all of the elements that go into a criminal prosecution, and from that, built a "story": a compelling, thorough case against a defendant.

But he was still hungry to create art, had been since age 17, so he started volunteering at a rock music camp for teenagers.

"I love the way that you guys love the art that you love," Zentner told the assembled students.

Music wasn't the path to success he'd hoped for, but, he said, dreams are like energy: they cannot be created or destroyed, only change form.

Then in his early 30s, Zentner had not met a published author before, and had no idea what kind of person wrote books.

Then, a friend wrote a manuscript, and it was published. It sold enough copies to land on The New York Times bestseller list.