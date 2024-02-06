Author, photographer spin tale of 'Bootlegger' in Southern Illinois

The history of Prohibition-era Illinois proved rich fodder for author Brian L. Alvis and photographer Robbie Edwards, an engaged couple collaborating on their second project with “Bootlegger,” a fictional recounting of real events in 1920s Southern Illinois.
From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Alvis and Edwards will sign copies of the book at Barnes & Noble, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau.
“Our story translates to any town in the Midwest,” Alvis said. “We paid a lot of attention to the time and feel.”
Alvis said every town had a bootlegger of some sort, so he took multiple stories and combined them into one fictional family’s story.
“But all the history that occurs in the book is real,” Alvis said, adding he put in more than a year of research before he wrote a word.
Alvis said his family knew several big names during Prohibition, and drew from that rich history to build out the story of “Bootlegger.”
It was a huge undertaking, he said.
“We wanted to be accurate even with the image backgrounds,” Alvis said, referring to Edwards’ photo illustrations in the book. “If you see a sign in the background of a picture, that sign would have been there in the 1920s.”
Clothing, cars, cabins, even guns are period correct, Alvis said.
“It was a whole adventure,” Alvis said.
He and Edwards had been trying to figure out a way to work together for some time, he said.
“We made a book called ‘Shipwrecked’ and self-published it,” Alvis said. That book is a short story about a shipwrecked sailor who finds a mermaid, illustrated by Edwards’ photos, he said.
Alvis said at a signing event in his hometown of Salem, Illinois, a publisher approached them and asked to meet to discuss whether the pair had another project in the works. That project became “Bootlegger,” published earlier this year with Words Matter Publishing, Alvis said.
He’s working now on turning the book into a play, hoping to eventually stage a production in Mount Vernon, Illinois, Alvis said.
“It was really strange, the way this all came about,” Alvis said. “It was just like lockstep. Every step we took further, something else would fall into place.”
By putting “Bootlegger” together, Alvis said, not only was the book produced, but a community of actors, costumers, and more.
“It was a blast,” Alvis said.
He and Edwards are planning another book about witches in Southern Illinois, Alvis said, all based on real history.
“My father and grandfather were storytellers,” Alvis said. “I guess that’s why I always wanted to be one.”
Alvis said he and Edwards are looking forward to Cape Girardeau, and meeting people who may have family members whose history coincides with events in the book.
“Hopefully, we’ll sell some copies and people will get to know the history of Little Egypt (in Southern Illinois), what happened back then, because some people don’t know it,” Alvis said.
“Bootlegger” has a Facebook page, and is @Bootlegger618 on Instagram and Twitter.
