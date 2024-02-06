Author, photographer spin tale of 'Bootlegger' in Southern Illinois

The history of Prohibition-era Illinois proved rich fodder for author Brian L. Alvis and photographer Robbie Edwards, an engaged couple collaborating on their second project with “Bootlegger,” a fictional recounting of real events in 1920s Southern Illinois.

From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Alvis and Edwards will sign copies of the book at Barnes & Noble, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

“Our story translates to any town in the Midwest,” Alvis said. “We paid a lot of attention to the time and feel.”

Alvis said every town had a bootlegger of some sort, so he took multiple stories and combined them into one fictional family’s story.

“But all the history that occurs in the book is real,” Alvis said, adding he put in more than a year of research before he wrote a word.

Alvis said his family knew several big names during Prohibition, and drew from that rich history to build out the story of “Bootlegger.”

It was a huge undertaking, he said.

“We wanted to be accurate even with the image backgrounds,” Alvis said, referring to Edwards’ photo illustrations in the book. “If you see a sign in the background of a picture, that sign would have been there in the 1920s.”

Clothing, cars, cabins, even guns are period correct, Alvis said.

“It was a whole adventure,” Alvis said.

He and Edwards had been trying to figure out a way to work together for some time, he said.