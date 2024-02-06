Midmorning on Monday, local author Amanda Flinn and Riverside Regional Library opened an online Zoom session to caregivers and children interested in Flinn’s new book, “Yoga Baby,” a board book about a mom and a baby practicing yoga together.

Flinn said the event combined two of her favorite things: books and yoga.

“Yoga is a great way to move your body and exercise, and it’s great for all ages,” Flinn said. “Anybody who likes to move their body can do it.”

Flinn led participants through a simple yoga sequence, and explained that part of the fun of yoga is, sequences can be learned or made up on one’s own.

“To do yoga, you need two things: space to move and your own body,” Flinn said, adding that some people use a yoga mat or yoga blocks.

Amanda Flinn's new book, "Yoga Baby," was published last week. Submitted

Flinn said breathing is also important in yoga.

“Because I like yoga so much and my job is to write books, I wrote a book called ‘Yoga Baby,’” Flinn said. The book takes the reader through a yoga sequence with mom and baby, and at the end are tips for practicing yoga at home with little ones.

“This is just a great way to involve them,” Flinn said.

Much of the book rhymes, Flinn said, and she did that on purpose — she loves to make words rhyme.