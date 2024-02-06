All sections
NewsJune 16, 2020

Author Amanda Flinn holds online event to promote yoga with babies, new book

Midmorning on Monday, local author Amanda Flinn and Riverside Regional Library opened an online Zoom session to caregivers and children interested in Flinn's new book, "Yoga Baby," a board book about a mom and a baby practicing yoga together.

Marybeth Niederkorn
Author Amanda Flinn holds an online session promoting her new book, "Yoga Baby," on Monday on Zoom. Flinn led participants through a simple yoga sequence during the session, done in conjunction with Riverside Regional Library.
Author Amanda Flinn holds an online session promoting her new book, "Yoga Baby," on Monday on Zoom. Flinn led participants through a simple yoga sequence during the session, done in conjunction with Riverside Regional Library.

Midmorning on Monday, local author Amanda Flinn and Riverside Regional Library opened an online Zoom session to caregivers and children interested in Flinn’s new book, “Yoga Baby,” a board book about a mom and a baby practicing yoga together.

Flinn said the event combined two of her favorite things: books and yoga.

“Yoga is a great way to move your body and exercise, and it’s great for all ages,” Flinn said. “Anybody who likes to move their body can do it.”

Flinn led participants through a simple yoga sequence, and explained that part of the fun of yoga is, sequences can be learned or made up on one’s own.

“To do yoga, you need two things: space to move and your own body,” Flinn said, adding that some people use a yoga mat or yoga blocks.

Amanda Flinn's new book, "Yoga Baby," was published last week.
Amanda Flinn's new book, "Yoga Baby," was published last week.

Flinn said breathing is also important in yoga.

“Because I like yoga so much and my job is to write books, I wrote a book called ‘Yoga Baby,’” Flinn said. The book takes the reader through a yoga sequence with mom and baby, and at the end are tips for practicing yoga at home with little ones.

“This is just a great way to involve them,” Flinn said.

Much of the book rhymes, Flinn said, and she did that on purpose — she loves to make words rhyme.

Writing the book was the fastest part of the process, Flinn said. The first draft took her about a day to write out, but then she spent weeks and months fine-tuning the content, choosing the right words.

“Then a lot of other stuff happened,” she said.

All told, about two years passed from first draft to publication date last week, she said.

She has two more books under contract, one to be published in 2021 and the next in 2022 — not about yoga, they’re more faith-based books, she said: “One rhymes and one doesn’t. It’s new territory for me.”

A copy of “Yoga Baby” will be at each of Riverside Regional Library’s six branches, children’s librarian Alynda Smithey said.

Another book reading and yoga session will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 13, Smithey said.

Visit www.amandaflinn.com for more information.

“Yoga Baby” is available to order online at www.Amazon.com and www.Barnesandnoble.com.

Flinn is also a freelance writer for rustmedia’s special publications.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Local News
