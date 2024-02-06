All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 29, 2018
Auditor rates Perry Co. 'good' overall
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit of Perry County on Wednesday. The regularly scheduled audit received an overall rating of good; a previous audit of the county conducted in 2014 received a rating of fair, according to a news release...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit of Perry County on Wednesday.

The regularly scheduled audit received an overall rating of good; a previous audit of the county conducted in 2014 received a rating of fair, according to a news release.

"This independent review found Perry County officials are working to manage government effectively and efficiently," Galloway said in the release. "There are still processes that can be improved, including recommendations in the report to increase financial oversight, correct errors and improve the security of data."

The audit found the county clerk was not properly calculating the property tax reduction to the property tax levy, resulting in a reduction greater than required by law.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Auditors recommended increased oversight of property tax additions and abatements; increased password protection in the offices of the County Collector, Sheriff, Prosecuting Attorney, and Public Administrator. Improved cybersecurity measures can reduce the risk of unauthorized access to computers and data, the release stated.

A full copy of the report is at auditor.mo.gov.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Lawyers seek Supreme Court intervention hours before a Misso...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Hello, I'm Johnny Cash's statue: A monument to the singer is unveiled at the US Capitol
NewsSep. 24
Hello, I'm Johnny Cash's statue: A monument to the singer is unveiled at the US Capitol
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy