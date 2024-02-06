Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners

County Auditor Pete Frazier updated the Cape Girardeau County commissioners about the upcoming fiscal year budget during their Thursday, Dec. 19, meeting.

Frazier presented a preliminary operational budget, approved for general operations until all 2024 revenue and expenditure numbers come in.

The commissioners would then have until the end of January 2025 to approve the final budget.

“I will mention to you all, these are unrestricted funds, so they can be moved to any location at any time. Even though I have it on there, it’s just what we’ve anticipated we’re planning on doing,” Frazier said.

Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said the general revenue amount had increased ever since county residents approved a 0.5% sales tax increase to support the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. He said some $40 million for general revenue projects had been raised due to the tax providing funding for the sheriff’s office.

“It’s all coming together, but it wouldn’t have happened if the citizens of this county didn't pass the law enforcement tax,” he said.

The county’s estimated balance for the end of the year is $5.4 million. Its sales tax earnings are an estimated $9.6 million, with almost $3.97 raised from sources other than sales tax. This brings the total estimated income for 2024 to $13.57 million.

The gross amount available for appropriation would be $18.97 million. More than $11 million is appropriated for the 2025 budget, the highest total since 2020, and $5 million would be transferred to the county’s capital improvement fund. This would leave an estimated unencumbered balance of $2.93 million for 2025.

Jail construction