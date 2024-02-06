All sections
NewsDecember 19, 2024

Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners

Cape Girardeau County's 2025 budget plan was presented at the Thursday, Dec. 19, meeting. Other business included approving a new mass notification system and providing jail renovation updates.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Cape Girardeau County commissioners received an estimated 2025 budget during their Thursday, Dec. 19, meeting. They also approved additional change orders for jail construction and a new mass notification system.
County Auditor Pete Frazier updated the Cape Girardeau County commissioners about the upcoming fiscal year budget during their Thursday, Dec. 19, meeting.

Frazier presented a preliminary operational budget, approved for general operations until all 2024 revenue and expenditure numbers come in.

The commissioners would then have until the end of January 2025 to approve the final budget.

“I will mention to you all, these are unrestricted funds, so they can be moved to any location at any time. Even though I have it on there, it’s just what we’ve anticipated we’re planning on doing,” Frazier said.

Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said the general revenue amount had increased ever since county residents approved a 0.5% sales tax increase to support the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. He said some $40 million for general revenue projects had been raised due to the tax providing funding for the sheriff’s office.

“It’s all coming together, but it wouldn’t have happened if the citizens of this county didn't pass the law enforcement tax,” he said.

The county’s estimated balance for the end of the year is $5.4 million. Its sales tax earnings are an estimated $9.6 million, with almost $3.97 raised from sources other than sales tax. This brings the total estimated income for 2024 to $13.57 million.

The gross amount available for appropriation would be $18.97 million. More than $11 million is appropriated for the 2025 budget, the highest total since 2020, and $5 million would be transferred to the county’s capital improvement fund. This would leave an estimated unencumbered balance of $2.93 million for 2025.

Jail construction

Koeper also requested two change orders for the ongoing county jail construction. One would be for a medical area remodeling for $2.22 million. Another would be for a sheriff’s office renovation for $2.18 million. The money would come from the county’s capital improvements fund as part of the 2025 fiscal year budget.

The total combined cost for renovating the existing jail structure and building a new one came to $54 million, Koeper said. Current work includes painting, roof construction and window installation.

Mass notification system

The county’s emergency management director Sam Herndon provided his recommendation for a new mass notification system for county use.

He recommended the bid for the Hyper-Reach platform, from the Canadian Valsoft Corporation, for $19,500.

“They give us everything that we’re looking for, which should provide us a lot more opportunities to reach the community in the event of a disaster or incoming inclement weather. It will also give us the opportunity to make that system available to other parts of the county on other events,” Herndon said.

The funding would come out of the 2025 fiscal year budget.

Christmas Eve closure

Following Gov. Mike Parson’s Executive Order 24-16 from Dec. 9 closing statewide offices at noon Christmas Eve, the commissioners voted to follow the same schedule for county offices.

