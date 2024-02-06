Auditor: Missouri tax withholding change didn't follow law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Revenue Department broke the law by not using a public process to change tax withholding tables, the state auditor said Tuesday.

Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway told reporters the agency didn't follow state law when it revised withholding tables in January without first proposing a regulation change. She said taking that step would have allowed for public input on an adjustment that will mean more money is withheld from paychecks.

Employers use withholding tables to calculate how much to take from workers' paychecks for income taxes.

"Over and over, this executive agency makes decisions that directly impact the daily lives of Missourians without clearly communicating with the citizens who are affected," Galloway said in a statement announcing results of the audit. "The decision to take more money out of paychecks without going through the legally required process shows a clear pattern of mismanagement."

The department now plans to work to change regulations, according to a response included in the audit. A spokeswoman for the agency did not comment further on the most recent withholding table revision.

Gov. Mike Parson in a statement said his administration is "not interested in engaging with someone that prioritizes partisan politics and scare tactics over the long-term benefits of federal and state income tax cuts."