Auditor: Missouri needs to save more for a recession

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri isn't saving enough money to avoid having to cut spending or raise taxes if there is a recession, state Auditor Nicole Galloway said Tuesday.

Galloway recommended state lawmakers increase the amount in Missouri's Budget Reserve Fund to the maximum allowed under the state constitution and create a separate account to sock away even more money.

"Missouri is woefully unprepared for an economic downturn," she said.

Galloway is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Mike Parson in the 2020 election, though the audit report was released in her official capacity.

A constitutional amendment adopted by voters in 2000 limits Missouri's reserve fund to 7.5% of net general revenue, or 10% if lawmakers approve a special appropriation for it, which they have not done.

As a result of the cap, Missouri started the 2020 fiscal year in July with $642 million in the reserve fund. Missouri's total state operating budget is $29.7 billion.

Galloway pointed to a 2018 study by Moody's Analytics estimating Missouri would need almost $1.3 billion in reserve to survive a moderate recession without cutting spending or raising taxes, or about $2 billion to survive a severe recession.