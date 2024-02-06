Auditor investigating Missouri role in trucking tech company

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway announced an investigation Friday into potential conflicts of interest related to state officials' placement on the board of a company that provides technology that allows truckers to bypass state weigh stations while also regulating the industry.

Galloway announced the investigation Friday after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported current and former Missouri regulators have worked for HELP Inc., and that the FBI is investigating. The not-for-profit has invested about $20 million installing sensors in state rights-of-way and transponder technology that allows semi drivers who pay for a service called PrePass to avoid the extra time it takes to stop at weigh stations for full inspection.

Questions have arisen in part because Col. Bret Johnson was on HELP's board when he was superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and sent a letter in August canceling a pilot program from a competitor, Drivewyze.

Brian Heath, the CEO of Drivewyze, and state Republican Rep. T.J. Berry said they have talked to the FBI about potential problems -- something FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said she could neither confirm nor deny.

"There is no doubt in my mind that there is a conflict of interest," said Berry, who is sponsoring a bill that targets what he sees as barriers to fair competition in the industry.