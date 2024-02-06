Missouri auditor candidate Kevin Roach wants more transparency in government at all levels statewide.

Too many government records are not easily accessible to the public, Roach said during a visit Wednesday to Cape Girardeau.

"We have over 3,700 government entities in Missouri," he said, adding the state ranks seventh in the nation in the number of government entities operating in the state.

"We have to raise the level of what is accessible to the public and press," said Roach, a Ballwin, Missouri, alderman who is one of four Republican candidates for the statewide office.

The winner of the August primary will take on Democratic auditor Nicole Galloway in the November general election.

If elected, Roach said he wants to make financial records of all levels of government accessible to the public online.

If cities or other local entities are not technically able to post their finances online, the auditor's office should post them on its website, he said.

"I want to modernize the operations of state auditor," Roach said in a sit-down interview with the Southeast Missourian.

The St. Louis County Republican said he wants the auditor's office to be restructured so it can connect with all governmental entities every year. However, that doesn't mean the state office needs to do a full audit of every entity every year, he said.

The state auditor should be evaluated on the number of government dollars they scrutinize, not the number of audits, he said.