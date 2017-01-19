Audit shows standards for higher-education program lacking

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The standards for a higher-education incentives program based on school performance were so lacking, three Missouri universities were able to get more money by changing the benchmarks against which they were measured, according to a recent audit released by the Missouri auditor.

In 2016, Missouri State Southern University, Missouri Western State University and Northwest Missouri State University took advantage of the ambiguous rules of a Missouri Department of Education Performance Funding Program, which has awarded $109 million to Missouri universities since 2014.

The program gives money to schools based on performance in areas such as student success, quality of learning and financial responsibility. One category allowed each school to submit its own criteria based on its mission.

The audit found colleges and universities submitted their own data and picked their own peer institutions for comparison, making it possible for schools to submit favorable data and choose lower-performing schools as peers.