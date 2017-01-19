All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 19, 2017

Audit shows standards for higher-education program lacking

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The standards for a higher-education incentives program based on school performance were so lacking, three Missouri universities were able to get more money by changing the benchmarks against which they were measured, according to a recent audit released by the Missouri auditor...

By Katie Kull ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The standards for a higher-education incentives program based on school performance were so lacking, three Missouri universities were able to get more money by changing the benchmarks against which they were measured, according to a recent audit released by the Missouri auditor.

In 2016, Missouri State Southern University, Missouri Western State University and Northwest Missouri State University took advantage of the ambiguous rules of a Missouri Department of Education Performance Funding Program, which has awarded $109 million to Missouri universities since 2014.

The program gives money to schools based on performance in areas such as student success, quality of learning and financial responsibility. One category allowed each school to submit its own criteria based on its mission.

The audit found colleges and universities submitted their own data and picked their own peer institutions for comparison, making it possible for schools to submit favorable data and choose lower-performing schools as peers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The universities were not at fault for taking advantage of opportunities to get more money. The auditor's report said incomplete guidelines about standards could allow various interpretations from each school.

The auditors also noted problems with data, saying the department didn't get enough detailed records about job placement and student learning, and they didn't go far enough to verify the information they had.

There is a reason schools have a say in designing the performance criteria, said former Sen. David Pearce, whose bill started the program. It's difficult to compare all public universities in the state given their unique structures, he said.

For example, the University of Missouri Science and Technology, which is known for its commitment to science and math fields, can't be compared directly to a small, public liberal-arts school such as Truman State University.

In a statement, the education department said it has created more guidelines for determining peer groups and will discuss the audit in a task force later this year.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy