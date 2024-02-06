Audit shows Missouri faces $3B tax-credit revenue loss

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri faces billions of dollars in revenue losses from unredeemed tax credits and the economic benefits of credits have been overstated by state agencies, according to a report released Wednesday by Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway.

About $3 billion in tax credits authorized by lawmakers have not been redeemed, the report found, meaning the state might lose out on that revenue over the next 15 years.

Galloway, a Democrat, called on lawmakers who craft the state's budget to weigh the cost and benefits of tax credits.

Missouri lost out on $5.4 billion in revenue because of tax credits over the past decade, the report states.

"Tax-credit programs serve a purpose, but each one must be regularly analyzed for efficiency, effectiveness and to ensure they meet desired purposes," Galloway said in a statement accompanying the report. "Budgets are about priorities and the impact tax credits have on the budget has to be considered."