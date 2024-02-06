Audit: Sen. Hawley used state vehicle for politics

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley made campaign stops while traveling in a state vehicle during his time as Missouri's attorney general, an audit released Thursday found.

The review by the office of state Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat who is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Mike Parson, found Hawley stopped for political events while using a government vehicle and security detail leading up to his successful bid for Senate. Hawley, who was elected attorney general in 2016, unseated former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill two years later.

In response to the audit, Hawley filed a complaint against Galloway with the state Board of Accountancy on Thursday. It's his latest attack claiming the audit was politically biased against him.

Galloway called his repeated public criticisms, which began before the audit was publicly released, a "misinformation campaign."

"I assume he did not like what this audit said," Galloway told reporters gathered in her Capitol office Thursday.

The audit report states Hawley's driver and security detail took specific hours of leave from state time and were reimbursed by Hawley's federal campaign fund. But auditors wrote the state was not reimbursed for travel or other expenses related to the political stops.

In one example, Hawley in June 2017 took a government vehicle to Kansas City to meet with a police organization and a newspaper. But his itinerary also showed he went to a local Republican Party event later that day. According to the audit, no campaign funds were used to pay the driver and security detail who accompanied Hawley.

In a response to the audit, Hawley attorney Brian Barnes said the event was to honor law enforcement and he spoke in his official capacity. Barnes said in general, political work while traveling was "incidental" to Hawley's official work.

Galloway's office also found trips using state vehicles that included what appear to be personal stops, such as a December 2017 trip with his wife to a Kansas City Chiefs game Hawley said he was asked to attend as part of his work as attorney general.

In a January email to auditors, Hawley's attorney said he'll pay any remaining expenses but isn't aware of any outstanding invoices.

The audit also notes his federal campaign committee back-paid some of those travel expenses from March and April 2017 in September 2017, the month after he officially launched his exploratory committee for U.S. Senate. A spokeswoman for Hawley has said that was a "clerical mistake," but auditors found he never corrected his campaign records to reflect that.

Past statewide officials have faced similar questions about their use of state vehicles. Then-Democratic Attorney General Jay Nixon repaid more than $47,000 for using state vehicles and employees for political purposes, and Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder reimbursed the state more than $7,000 for nonofficial trips.