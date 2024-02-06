Audit says former Missouri governor Nixon overspent on office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Former governor Jay Nixon spent millions of dollars more on his office than what lawmakers budgeted and used taxpayer dollars for personal food and security costs, according to a report by Missouri Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway's office released Monday.

The audit claims Nixon, a Democrat who was replaced by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens in January, effectively exceeded lawmaker-approved spending on his office, mansion and security by at least $2.2 million in fiscal years 2015 and 2016.

He did so by delaying paying bills and shifting expenses to other agencies, such as splitting the cost of travel on state planes with the Department of Economic Development, according to the closeout audit on Nixon.

Shifting costs to other state agencies "makes it difficult to establish accountability for the true and accurate costs of operating the Governor's office," the audit states. "This practice limits accountability and transparency over certain Governor's office expenditures and distorts the operating costs of both the Governor's office and the state agencies paying the Governor's expenses."

In a response included in the audit, former deputy chief of staff Nick Heberle said the office "accounted for its operational costs in a manner that properly reflected the nature of the work it performed."

The audit notes flights paid for by the Department of Economic Development were for economic-development announcements or meetings.

Many flights also included other unrelated announcements and meetings, and economic development officials often didn't fly with the governor.

Nixon and his former chief of staff Chris Pieper didn't immediately respond to requests for additional comment from The Associated Press on Monday.