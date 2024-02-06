Audit says Cape County had "Another good year"

Auditors stated 2022 was "another good year" for Cape Girardeau County with no "weaknesses or concerns that need to be conveyed" during a presentation to the County Commission on Thursday, June 29.

Patrick Kintner, an accountant with Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates LLC, reported that the county is "sitting on" $83.1 million in financial assets as of the end of fiscal year 2022. He said this amount showed a significant increase over previous years due in large part to American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the county in 2022.

Kintner said the county has $14.8 million in ARPA funds, the majority of which has been earmarked for capital projects such as a emergency operations center building and a new justice center. He said the county only spent an approximate $486,000 of ARPA money in 2022.

Other revenue came from a "generic" $2.4 million increase from sales and property taxes, Kintner said, as well as an increase in interest earnings that were $1.1 million higher than 2021. He said the county earned about $380,000 in interest on ARPA funds received in 2022.

The county had a positive balance of $27.1 million at the end of the 2022 fiscal year that Kintner said would cover all operational funds for the county going forward in fiscal year 2023.