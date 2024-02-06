Audit: Rural Missouri hospital involved in billing scheme

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway on Wednesday released a report alleging a rural hospital under financial strain in northern Missouri billed insurance companies for lab tests that didn't occur at the hospital and received a cut of payments funneled to another lab company.

The audit states there wasn't enough oversight by Putnam County Memorial Hospital's board, and the hospital acted as a shell organization to funnel most of roughly $90 million insurance payments it received to another lab company.

"It's deeply disappointing that the Putnam County Memorial Hospital was in such a dire situation that, in order to stay operational, the hospital's board accepted these income sources without question," Galloway said in a statement. "The citizens that live and work in this area and the patients that depend on the hospital are ultimately going to be the ones who pay for those mistakes."

A request for comment from the hospital wasn't returned Wednesday.

The audit claims the financially embattled hospital in September 2016 hired Hospital Partners Inc. to take over management and made its president, David Byrns, CEO of the hospital. Byrns then hired partner organization Hospital Lab Partners LLC to do lab work.