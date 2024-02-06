CLAYTON, Mo. -- A blistering report has found that weak oversight contributed to a pay-to-play scandal that led to the downfall of St. Louis County's former top elected official.

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway's staff presented a draft of the audit Tuesday to the St. Louis County Council during a closed-door meeting. The council has 30 days to respond to the findings, which the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has obtained. The final report is scheduled to be issued this fall.

Steve Stenger, the former Democratic St. Louis County executive, pleaded guilty in May 2019 to federal corruption charges for providing political favors, including a county contract, in exchange for campaign donations.