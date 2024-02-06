All sections
NewsDecember 23, 2016

Audit: Kansas City bike plan flawed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A recent city audit is critical of Kansas City's master bicycle transportation plan, saying it doesn't connect popular destinations and mostly hasn't been constructed because of its many flaws. The 22-page report states the Bike KC plan doesn't have most of the recommended elements of a bicycle master plan. ...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A recent city audit is critical of Kansas City's master bicycle transportation plan, saying it doesn't connect popular destinations and mostly hasn't been constructed because of its many flaws.

The 22-page report states the Bike KC plan doesn't have most of the recommended elements of a bicycle master plan. The audit states the master plan lacks design guidelines, goals and deadlines, meaning city planners cannot rely on Bike KC to incorporate bike lanes and other infrastructure into road projects.

The Kansas City Star reported city manager Troy Schulte agrees with the report's conclusions and is calling for a complete rewrite of the 2002 bicycle plan.

State News
