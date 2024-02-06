Former Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) director Drew Juden's administration "abused" the state's purchasing process by funneling a more-than $1 million fingerprint-technology contract through a foundation that Juden once chaired, and paid the foundation to manage it, a state audit shows.

The audit said the DPS made "multiple improper and questionable payments" to benefit the Missouri Police Chiefs Charitable Foundation.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit report Wednesday detailing the improprieties, including violations of DPS policies regarding annual leave and assigned-state-vehicle usage.

Questionable contract

Under Juden, the DPS changed how the department managed the coordination and installation of fingerprint technology at local law enforcement agencies. Previously, those services were provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol at no additional cost to the state.

When renewing the contract, Juden's office did not contact the patrol about providing these services, the audit report said.

Instead, the DPS awarded a $58,000 contract to the Missouri Police Chiefs Charitable Foundation for the management services.

Juden, who formerly served as public safety director for the city of Sikeston, Missouri, had served as president of the Missouri Police Chiefs Association and chairman of the foundation.

In order to get the no-bid contract approved through the state's procurement process, DPS provided false information to the Office of Administration about the nature of the funding and past work of the foundation, Galloway said.

In June 2018, DPS paid approximately $1.25 million to the foundation for payment to a fingerprint-technology vendor, but the equipment was not delivered to local law enforcement agencies for another five to six months. It's believed the early payment was designed to prevent the appropriation from going unspent during the 2018 fiscal year, the audit report said.

However, the payment was made without a written contract in place and violated other existing contracts, the audit showed.

Allowing the police chiefs foundation to hold the $1.25 million in its bank accounts for about eight months prevented the state treasury from earning about $16,000 in interest, the audit report said.

But Juden defended his actions as director.

He recently told KFVS12, "I distanced myself from that whole process."

Galloway, however, said, "Missourians should have confidence their tax dollars are being used appropriately and that contracts are awarded in a way that gets the very best return on their investment.

"No one should think they are above those rules," she said. "That's why it's so troubling that this audit uncovered deliberate actions to try to sidestep these policies."

Juden told the television station that the audit was a targeted attack on his reputation.

"I wasn't going to sit here and be targeted by a bunch of political insiders to tear down my reputation," Juden said in advance of the release of the audit report.

"I'm thinking this is crazy that I'm having to look through this and look at things that are of no substance that are strictly targeting nothing but the time that I was in office," Juden said after looking at an early draft of the audit report.

Juden could not be reached by the Southeast Missourian on his cell phone Wednesday. Repeated messages left were not returned.

The audit examining the administrative practices of the Office of the Director of the DPS as requested by Gov. Mike Parson after an internal review raised concerns about questionable use of taxpayer dollars.