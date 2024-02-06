Audit: Ferguson courts 'in disarray' after police killing

ST. LOUIS -- An audit launched in the wake of unrest after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson found the city's court system "in disarray" and disorganized, according to a report released Wednesday by the Missouri state auditor.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway was in St. Louis to release details of the audit, which gave Ferguson courts a "poor" rating -- the lowest available. The performance was so bad, Galloway said, her office will conduct a follow-up review later this year.

Among the problems cited: Files stored in an unsecured storage garage and damaged by water and mold, and $26,000 in illegal fees. She also said uncooperative and "at times combative" court and city personnel caused delays in access to files.

"It was like pulling teeth trying to get these records," Galloway said at a news conference Wednesday. "Roadblock after roadblock."

Ferguson city manager De'Carlon Seewood said the city fully cooperated during the audit, which mostly covered the fiscal year ending June 30, 2015.

"There may have been some issues between their staff and our staff, but you kind of get that sometimes in an audit situation," Seewood said. "But everything they asked for, our staff got them. ... But did they walk out hugging and kissing afterward? No."

Ferguson leaders disagreed with many of the findings. The city noted several court reforms were implemented soon after the shooting and have continued in the years since.

Brown, who was black, was 18 and unarmed when he was shot fatally by white Ferguson officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014, following a confrontation in a neighborhood street. Wilson eventually was cleared of wrongdoing and resigned in November 2014.

The shooting resulted in sometimes violent protests and scrutiny of the St. Louis suburb. A review by the U.S. Department of Justice found biased treatment of blacks by Ferguson's police and accused the municipal court of making money on the backs of poor and minority residents.