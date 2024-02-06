ATV crash injures one over weekend in Bollinger County

A crash Saturday in Bollinger County, Missouri, left one man with serious injuries.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Samuel Grman, 33, of Bourbon, Missouri, was driving a 2002 Honda Sportrax all-terrain vehicle northbound on County Road 708, 5 miles west of Zalma, when the ATV left the roadway and struck a tree.
Grman was taken by air to a St. Louis hospital.
The crash occurred about 6 p.m.
