All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsAugust 22, 2017
Attorneys for condemned man seek halt to today's execution
ST. LOUIS -- Attorneys for a condemned Missouri inmate warn the state is preparing to execute a potentially innocent man. Marcellus Williams, 48, is scheduled to die today at the state prison in Bonne Terre for stabbing to death former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Lisha Gayle during a 1998 robbery at her home in the suburb of University City...
By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press
Marcellus Williams
Marcellus Williams

ST. LOUIS -- Attorneys for a condemned Missouri inmate warn the state is preparing to execute a potentially innocent man.

Marcellus Williams, 48, is scheduled to die today at the state prison in Bonne Terre for stabbing to death former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Lisha Gayle during a 1998 robbery at her home in the suburb of University City.

It would be the state's second execution of 2017.

Williams' attorneys have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking a new hearing or the commutation of his sentence to life in prison.

They also have asked Republican Gov. Eric Greitens for clemency.

A spokesman for Greitens didn't reply to a message seeking comment.

Attorney Kent Gipson contends DNA testing conducted in December using techniques that were not available at the time of the killing showed DNA found on the knife matches an unknown man, but not Williams.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He also cited previous DNA testing of hairs found from Gayle's shirt and fingernails that excluded Williams and said footprints at the scene did not match Williams.

The new evidence "means in our mind the actual killer is not him," Gipson said last week.

Loree Anne Paradise, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Josh Hawley, said the office remains confident Williams is guilty based on other evidence in the case.

Gipson said Williams' conviction was based on the testimony of two convicted felons who were out for a $10,000 reward. One was Williams' former girlfriend, and the other was his former cellmate.

Gayle, 42, was stabbed repeatedly Aug. 11, 1998, after surprising the burglar in her home. Gayle was a reporter at the Post-Dispatch from 1981 to 1992, leaving to do social work.

In addition to the murder conviction, Williams is also serving consecutive terms of life in prison for robbery and 30 years each for burglary and weapons crimes.

After several years of being among the states with the highest number of executions, the pace in Missouri has slowed.

The only execution in this state this year was in January, when Mark Christeson was put to death for killing a woman and her two children.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy