Attorneys for condemned man seek halt to today's execution

ST. LOUIS -- Attorneys for a condemned Missouri inmate warn the state is preparing to execute a potentially innocent man.

Marcellus Williams, 48, is scheduled to die today at the state prison in Bonne Terre for stabbing to death former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Lisha Gayle during a 1998 robbery at her home in the suburb of University City.

It would be the state's second execution of 2017.

Williams' attorneys have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking a new hearing or the commutation of his sentence to life in prison.

They also have asked Republican Gov. Eric Greitens for clemency.

A spokesman for Greitens didn't reply to a message seeking comment.

Attorney Kent Gipson contends DNA testing conducted in December using techniques that were not available at the time of the killing showed DNA found on the knife matches an unknown man, but not Williams.