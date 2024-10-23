Attorney seen on video groping clients avoids disbarment in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court decided Tuesday not to disbar a defense attorney, who was caught on video groping six clients in a jail interview room, in a courthouse and while behind the wheel.

The 4-3 ruling to indefinitely suspend 86-year-old Dan Purdy will allow him to apply for reinstatement after a year, The Kansas City Star reported. A disciplinary hearing panel had recommended disbarment for the attorney, and Judge Zel Fischer blasted the majority's decision in his dissent.

"There may have been a time when a temporary suspension was an adequate punishment for sexually assaulting or harassing a client, vulnerable or otherwise," Fischer wrote. "But," he added, "in my view, that time is long gone."

In the majority ruling, Judge George Draper acknowledged Purdy, who is based in Osceola, Missouri, had committed the assaults and severely faulted him for his conduct.

Video provided by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office showed Purdy making sexual advances in September 2020 toward four women in a jail interview room. The women later told officers the touching and kissing was unwanted.