NewsDecember 15, 2018

Attorney general's office successfully prosecutes former Perry County coroner a second time

Former Perry County Coroner Herbert Miller has been convicted of stealing more than $3,300 from a couple who had deposited funds for prepaid funerals, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said Friday in a news release. Hawleyï¿½s office previously obtained felony convictions against Miller, who owned a funeral home, for felony stealing and financial exploitation of the elderly. Miller was sentenced to probation, but violated his probation by stealing more money...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Herbert Miller
Herbert Miller

Former Perry County Coroner Herbert Miller has been convicted of stealing more than $3,300 from a couple who had deposited funds for prepaid funerals, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said Friday in a news release.

Hawleyï¿½s office previously obtained felony convictions against Miller, who owned a funeral home, for felony stealing and financial exploitation of the elderly. Miller was sentenced to probation, but violated his probation by stealing more money.

The attorney generalï¿½s office moved to revoke Millerï¿½s probation. Miller was sentenced to two, seven-year prison sentences.

Beginning in late 2015, Perry County residents Tom and Lila Welsh and other consumers complained to the attorney generalï¿½s office regarding funds deposited with Miller.

Hawleyï¿½s office filed criminal charges against Miller regarding the stealing of money from the Welshes.

Separately, the attorney generalï¿½s office obtained a judgment of more than $372,000 on behalf of 54 Missouri consumers who were also defrauded, the release said.

ï¿½Herbert Miller preyed upon his elderly friends and neighbors in this close-knit community,ï¿½ Hawley said in the release. ï¿½I will not stand by while scammers take advantage of the elderly.ï¿½

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 in Perryville, Missouri.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

