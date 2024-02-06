Former Perry County Coroner Herbert Miller has been convicted of stealing more than $3,300 from a couple who had deposited funds for prepaid funerals, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said Friday in a news release.

Hawley's office previously obtained felony convictions against Miller, who owned a funeral home, for felony stealing and financial exploitation of the elderly. Miller was sentenced to probation, but violated his probation by stealing more money.

The attorney general's office moved to revoke Miller's probation. Miller was sentenced to two, seven-year prison sentences.

Beginning in late 2015, Perry County residents Tom and Lila Welsh and other consumers complained to the attorney generalï¿½s office regarding funds deposited with Miller.

Hawleyï¿½s office filed criminal charges against Miller regarding the stealing of money from the Welshes.