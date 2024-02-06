Former Perry County Coroner Herbert Miller has been convicted of stealing more than $3,300 from a couple who had deposited funds for prepaid funerals, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said Friday in a news release.
Hawleyï¿½s office previously obtained felony convictions against Miller, who owned a funeral home, for felony stealing and financial exploitation of the elderly. Miller was sentenced to probation, but violated his probation by stealing more money.
The attorney generalï¿½s office moved to revoke Millerï¿½s probation. Miller was sentenced to two, seven-year prison sentences.
Beginning in late 2015, Perry County residents Tom and Lila Welsh and other consumers complained to the attorney generalï¿½s office regarding funds deposited with Miller.
Hawleyï¿½s office filed criminal charges against Miller regarding the stealing of money from the Welshes.
Separately, the attorney generalï¿½s office obtained a judgment of more than $372,000 on behalf of 54 Missouri consumers who were also defrauded, the release said.
ï¿½Herbert Miller preyed upon his elderly friends and neighbors in this close-knit community,ï¿½ Hawley said in the release. ï¿½I will not stand by while scammers take advantage of the elderly.ï¿½
Miller is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 in Perryville, Missouri.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.