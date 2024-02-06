Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has filed felony criminal charges in Wayne County Circuit Court against former Greenville, Missouri, city clerk Pamela S. Birmingham in a public corruption case.
Birmingham faces charges of receiving stolen property and forgery, according to online court records.
The complaint alleges Birmingham "misappropriated" more than $150,000 over the course of her employment as clerk and forged an entry in the city's check disbursement log, Hawley said Thursday in a news release.
Birmingham was employed as city clerk from January 2014 to April 2016, according to the release.
During that time, she wrote herself several checks, without proper authorization, out of various city bank accounts, Hawley charged.
"At the request of the Attorney General's Office, the State Auditor's Office looked into the matter and determined Birmingham unlawfully paid herself at least $150,772, nearly bankrupting the city," the release said.
Hawley said, "There is no place for public corruption in Missouri. My office will vigorously prosecute those who attempt to skirt Missouri law for personal benefit."
The "public corruption team" in the Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the case, with assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the State Auditor's Office, the release said.
In a separate release Thursday, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said she is "dedicated to working with law enforcement to hold corrupt public officials accountable." She added her office's "assistance and expertise in forensic auditing" led to the charges.
