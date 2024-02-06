Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has filed felony criminal charges in Wayne County Circuit Court against former Greenville, Missouri, city clerk Pamela S. Birmingham in a public corruption case.

Birmingham faces charges of receiving stolen property and forgery, according to online court records.

The complaint alleges Birmingham "misappropriated" more than $150,000 over the course of her employment as clerk and forged an entry in the city's check disbursement log, Hawley said Thursday in a news release.

Birmingham was employed as city clerk from January 2014 to April 2016, according to the release.

During that time, she wrote herself several checks, without proper authorization, out of various city bank accounts, Hawley charged.