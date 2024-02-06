The Missouri attorney general's office voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against former Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan on Friday, Feb. 21, days before his bench trial for the civil suit.

In the civil suit brought on by Missouri's Attorney General Andrew Bailey, the office asked to have Jordan removed from his position as coroner and be reimbursed for attorney costs. Current Coroner Craig Williams was elected to the position following the Nov. 5 general election.

According to the AG’s filing Friday, the suit against Jordan was dismissed because Jordan was no longer coroner.

According to prior Southeast Missourian reporting, the county still paid Jordan’s full salary while the sheriff’s office took care of his work. This was because the court had mandated him not to continue working until all legal matters were settled. Jordan did not have legal representation during his civil suit, as he told a judge in a July 2024 filing that a civil attorney wouldn’t take his case.