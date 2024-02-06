ORAN, Mo. -- The Missouri Attorney General's office said Monday it is reviewing a request for the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate accusations of timecard fraud involving a former Oran police officer.

The former officer, Jason Ourth, and Oran Mayor Gary Senciboy took to Facebook over the weekend in an effort to refute the accusations.

Ourth served as a part-time officer for Oran for a little more than three years. He resigned last month amid the fraud accusations.

Two women with current or past ties to Oran city government -- former city clerk Debra Phillips and Cindy Seyer, wife of Alderman Neal Seyer -- raised the issue at a meeting of the town's aldermen last month.

Cindy Seyer emailed the Attorney General's Office last week requesting a patrol investigation.

Ourth and Senciboy took to Facebook last weekend to refute the accusations.

Senciboy posted on his Facebook page the allegations were false and made by "two uninformed Oran citizens."

He maintained Ourth "was not a traditional patrol officer" and "was performing surveillance on known illegal drug activities in the city."

Senciboy wrote Ourth's part-time work "was performed incognito, which means his presence as an employed officer was to be low profile."

The mayor said the accusations blew Ourth's cover and prompted the officer to resign.

But Ourth said Sunday on Facebook he resigned because he is self-employed and "not into small-town politics."

Ourth and his wife live in Benton, Missouri, and operate a custom screenprinting business.

Jason Ourth was hired as an officer by his father, Oran police chief Gregg Ourth. The police chief has called the accusations unfounded and accused the women of being vindictive.

Jason Ourth said he handled duties as requested by his father, Senciboy and former mayor Tom Urhahn, who now is city clerk.

Ourth said he worked to protect the cemetery from vandalism and guard against other crime.

In his Facebook post, he said he also handled other duties for the city.