Attorney general seeks bond revocation for embattled sheriff

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley asked a court to revoke the bond of Cory Hutcheson, who has been removed as Mississippi County Sheriff after being charged with 18 criminal counts in April, according to a news release.

The request to a Mississippi County circuit court comes after a Hawley's office began an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Mississippi County Jail on May 5.

Tory Sanders died after an altercation at the jail which Hawley said involved Hutcheson, who continued to perform administrative duties at the sheriff's department after his law-enforcement license was suspended.

"The facts more than establish that Cory Hutcheson has violated the terms of his bail and is a danger to the community," Hawley said in the release Tuesday. "Three people have died at the Mississippi County Jail on his watch."

After Sanders' death, a judge issued a preliminary order banning Hutcheson from "engaging in any activity" as sheriff or entering the sheriff's office.

Hawley's request Tuesday asserts further action is necessary.

"The court should act now, by revoking his bail, to prevent further tragedy and any interference in our investigation," Hawley said.

A wrongful-death lawsuit also has been filed against the Mississippi County Detention Center after a woman died in the jail of an overdose. Jailers working for Hutcheson, who then was jail administrator, are accused of laughing at the woman and ignoring her cries for help, according to the lawsuit.