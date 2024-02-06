JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office now says his campaign paid for a trip to Texas last week to announce a lawsuit seeking to force the restart of construction of a southern border wall, and taxpayers paid only for his spokesman to make the trip.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Schmitt's spokesman, Chris Nuelle, said Sunday he was mistaken Friday when he said the state had paid for the entire trip.

Nuelle said Sunday the trip cost about $820, and he defended the reason for it.