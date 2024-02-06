Attorney general candidate Will Scharf speaks at Delmonico's

Former violent crimes prosecutor and Republican candidate for state attorney general Will Scharf spoke about his intentions and motivation for running for the office at a meeting of SEMO Pachyderm Club on Thursday, June 15.

Scharf graduated from Princeton University and Harvard Law School. He worked on the confirmation of two U.S. Supreme Court justices, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Scharf mentioned in his speech that the state’s budget has doubled since 2018 and asked the audience whether “the results you’re getting are twice as good as they were?”

“I mean, we’re spending more and more and more money because of the special interests and lobbyists to control Jefferson City whose interest is always going to be to spend more and more and more for their clients and their interests,” Scharf said.

He said Missourians aren’t getting the results they deserve. Scharf said Jefferson City is not controlled by the representatives or senators but by “lobbyists and political insiders.”

He said his commitment as attorney general would be to hold the political establishment accountable.

“I will hold every government bureaucrat’s feet to the fire,” Scharf said.

When Scharf talked about what his role as attorney general would look like, he said U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, who previously held the position, “paved the way here”. Scharf said the AG plays an important role as a protector of Missourians’ rights.