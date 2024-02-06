All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 19, 2023

Attorney general candidate Will Scharf speaks at Delmonico's

Former violent crimes prosecutor and Republican candidate for state attorney general Will Scharf spoke about his intentions and motivation for running for the office at a meeting of SEMO Pachyderm Club on Thursday, June 15...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
State attorney general candidate Will Scharf speaks at Delmonico's Steakhouse in front of the Republican Pachyderm Club on Thursday, June 15.
State attorney general candidate Will Scharf speaks at Delmonico's Steakhouse in front of the Republican Pachyderm Club on Thursday, June 15.Nathan Gladden

Former violent crimes prosecutor and Republican candidate for state attorney general Will Scharf spoke about his intentions and motivation for running for the office at a meeting of SEMO Pachyderm Club on Thursday, June 15.

Scharf graduated from Princeton University and Harvard Law School. He worked on the confirmation of two U.S. Supreme Court justices, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Scharf mentioned in his speech that the state’s budget has doubled since 2018 and asked the audience whether “the results you’re getting are twice as good as they were?”

“I mean, we’re spending more and more and more money because of the special interests and lobbyists to control Jefferson City whose interest is always going to be to spend more and more and more for their clients and their interests,” Scharf said.

He said Missourians aren’t getting the results they deserve. Scharf said Jefferson City is not controlled by the representatives or senators but by “lobbyists and political insiders.”

He said his commitment as attorney general would be to hold the political establishment accountable.

“I will hold every government bureaucrat’s feet to the fire,” Scharf said.

When Scharf talked about what his role as attorney general would look like, he said U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, who previously held the position, “paved the way here”. Scharf said the AG plays an important role as a protector of Missourians’ rights.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He said one of his first actions as attorney general would be to investigate the Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education (DESE).

“Critical race theory appearing in state curriculum or in school curricula all over the state — Schmitt was diligent about going out investigating and enforcing state law where state law is being violated,” Scharf said.

Scharf said officials need to do more investigating, not less.

“I believe our founding principles are deeply beautiful. And I think the modern CRT (critical race theory) movement, modern leftism is really about undermining and making America out to be something that it’s not, and in the case of schools really turning our children against not just each other, but also the values that bind us together as a society and their parents,” Scharf said.

Scharf said he doesn’t just want to investigate DESE but also other state departments.

“Look at local school districts to look at localities that, you know, during COVID had these outrageous COVID mandates. I mean all of that,I believe is within the ambit of the AGs office and all it needs to get done,” Scharf said.

Scharf said as attorney general he “would be empowered to flip over rocks, to look in dark places.”

He said he wants to improve Missouri to be in line with states such as Florida, Texas and Tennessee.

“By every metric, every measurable way. Missouri is falling behind,” Scharf said. “It’s bad policy decisions, it’s bad government.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy