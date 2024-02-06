Attention! JHS holds graduation for soon-to-be military members

Lowes will be leaving Monday for basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; she said it meant a lot to her that the school chose to recognize them in this way. Lowes said she enlisted partially because her friend, Huff, will be joining the Army as well.

Jackson High School graduates (from left) Amber Marie Lowes, Erin Taylor Huff, Jacob Charles Farrar, Caleb Scott Anderson and Logan Wayne McClanahan have pictures made following an in-person military graduation ceremony and parade Friday, May 22, 2020, at Jackson High School. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

"It really shows how much the school puts into students, that they're not just trying to push kids out but actually take care of the individuals," Huff said of the military students' graduation.

Principal Seth Harrel said he hopes to hold an in-person ceremony for Jackson High School's some 350 other graduates later this summer. However, because of basic training schedules, it wasn't possible for these five graduates to attend the later ceremony.

"As a culture, I think we really value ceremonies and rituals and signaling of moving on. I think that closure is really important," assistant principal Travis Wilson said. "As their Jackson family, as principals of their school, we believe in them and we're proud of them and we're supporting them in that next chapter."