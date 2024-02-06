FERRELVIEW, Mo. -- A member of a small western Missouri town's governing board is leading an effort to oust the police chief who investigated statutory-rape allegations against her son.

Theresa Wilson, chairwoman of the Ferrelview Board of Trustees, said she's not claiming her son, Jeffrey Gabbard, is innocent. She said there are other reasons, including budget problems, to oust police chief Daniel Clayton, The Kansas City Star reported.

During a meeting Thursday to discuss the financial shortfalls, the Board of Trustees worked through issues related to reducing the police force and shifting law-enforcement duties to the Platte County sheriff's office.

But the board postponed taking action to terminate Clayton. Opponents accuse him of aggressive enforcement of traffic violations.

Phil Gilliam and another board member opposed the termination, leaving the measure one vote shy.

Gilliam said Wilson's participation in the process seeking to remove Clayton from duty "smacks of conflict of interest."

Ferrelview, a town of 450 people in a mix of homes, apartments and mobile homes, long has depended on traffic fines to support public services, city Treasurer Mickey Vulgamott said.