NewsAugust 23, 2017
AT&T to hire 150 people at Cape Girardeau call center
AT&T will hire 150 people to staff its call center in Cape Girardeau, the company announced Tuesday in a news release. "More and more people in Missouri are turning to AT&T, and we want them to have the best experience," AT&T Missouri president John Sondag said. "We're investing in our networks, and people as part of that commitment. We're glad to welcome more Missourians to the AT&T family."...
Tyler Graef

AT&T will hire 150 people to staff its call center in Cape Girardeau, the company announced Tuesday in a news release.

"More and more people in Missouri are turning to AT&T, and we want them to have the best experience," AT&T Missouri president John Sondag said. "We're investing in our networks, and people as part of that commitment. We're glad to welcome more Missourians to the AT&T family."

The call center at 351 S. Silver Springs Road is part of a larger hiring push that includes a call center in Springfield, Missouri, and retail opportunities, according to the release.

In total, AT&T plans to create more than 300 jobs across the state.

"We are seeing increased demand from consumers and businesses for applications and services supported by high-speed networks," state Rep. Kathy Swan (R-Cape Girardeau) said. "AT&T's investment in Missouri is helping stimulate job opportunities for our residents and economic growth for our state."

Swan, Sondag and Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO John Mehner are expected to announce more details during an event at 10 a.m. today at 220 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Some of the retail positions to be created also will be in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston, Missouri, while most others will be centered around St. Louis and Kansas City.

AT&T spokeswoman Katie Nagus said the jobs will be full time, and the company plans to continue hiring through the end of the year.

Applicants should be at least 18 years old, have experience using Microsoft Windows and availability to work a flexible schedule because call-center operations may vary.

From 2014 to 2016, AT&T invested nearly $1.8 billion in wired and wireless networks in Missouri, according to the release.

This year, the company hired more than 230 Missouri residents in areas including call centers, retail, information technology, engineering and corporate support.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

