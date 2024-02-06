Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments

ATLANTA -- Atlanta will soon add some vivid lessons about the South's racist history on markers placed next to four historic monuments amid the ongoing national debate over Confederate statues.

The first of the panels could be installed as early as today, officials said.

In Atlanta's Piedmont Park, the 1911 Peace Monument commemorating post-Civil War reconciliation will get context noting its inscription promotes a narrative centered on white veterans, while ignoring African Americans.

Many white Southerners viewed the American Civil War through "the lens of Lost Cause mythology" following the defeat of Confederate forces.

"That mythology claimed that despite defeat, the Confederate cause was morally just," states the marker to be placed near the Peace Monument.

"This monument should no longer stand as a memorial to white brotherhood; rather, it should be seen as an artifact representing a shared history in which millions of Americans were denied civil and human rights," it states.

Georgia law bars the removal of such monuments. Other states with laws protecting Confederate monuments include Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The project puts the city ahead of other communities grappling with what to do about their monuments, Atlanta History Center President and CEO Sheffield Hale says.

"It's telling the truth, and it's also giving people an opportunity to have a discussion around facts," Hale said. "The goal is to start a community discussion."