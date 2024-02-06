More students are participating in sports in the Cape Girardeau School District, according to its athletics director.

Tyson Moyers told school board members Monday night that student-athlete participation numbers are growing.

Moyers spoke at the Cape Girardeau School Board meeting Monday night for the first time in his new role.

The role is also new for the school district. Kristin Tallent, communications director for the system, said the role was created because of participation numbers across the board in the district being below the national average.

Moyers, speaking to the board, said this year the district is seeing an increase in overall participation in both the junior high and high school levels.

"I attribute some of that to our coaches getting out to our junior high and middle school athletes this past spring to encourage athletic participation in the fall," Moyers said.