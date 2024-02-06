More students are participating in sports in the Cape Girardeau School District, according to its athletics director.
Tyson Moyers told school board members Monday night that student-athlete participation numbers are growing.
Moyers spoke at the Cape Girardeau School Board meeting Monday night for the first time in his new role.
The role is also new for the school district. Kristin Tallent, communications director for the system, said the role was created because of participation numbers across the board in the district being below the national average.
Moyers, speaking to the board, said this year the district is seeing an increase in overall participation in both the junior high and high school levels.
"I attribute some of that to our coaches getting out to our junior high and middle school athletes this past spring to encourage athletic participation in the fall," Moyers said.
He reported the summer was very productive. The numbers in the school system's summer weight program have improved, and staff are stressing the importance of strength conditioning.
"We're going to have 250 junior high athletes in weightlifting throughout the course of the year." Moyers told the board.
The district sponsored a coaches retreat in June, which, Moyers said, brought the entire athletic staff from both high school and junior high levels together to discuss various topics, such as coaching standards, the student athletic handbook and culture building.
"Our fall high school and junior high sports have already begun practicing with contests happening this weekend," Moyers said. "We're in full swing."
They have also worked with elementary and middle school principals and physical education teachers, getting their input on when to teach students basic athletic skills and how to build those skills into their daily schedule, Moyers added.
"We firmly believe that if we can get kids involved at a younger age, that it will help with their attendance. Research shows that kids involved in extracurricular activities perform better in school," Tallent said.
Moyers wrapped up his presentation saying the booster club will host a tailgate party at the high school football home opener Sept. 16 against Park Hills Central High School. The plan is to present a carnival-like atmosphere at the north end of the stadium with food and games. School nurses throughout the district will be recognized between the third and fourth quarter of the game.
