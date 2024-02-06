All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 24, 2022
Athletics director: Cape Central student-athlete participation is growing
More students are participating in sports in the Cape Girardeau School District, according to its athletics director. Tyson Moyers told school board members Monday night that student-athlete participation numbers are growing. Moyers spoke at the Cape Girardeau School Board meeting Monday night for the first time in his new role...
Danny Walter
Cape Central athletic director Tyson Moyers in his office Oct. 7, 2019, at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Central athletic director Tyson Moyers in his office Oct. 7, 2019, at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

More students are participating in sports in the Cape Girardeau School District, according to its athletics director.

Tyson Moyers told school board members Monday night that student-athlete participation numbers are growing.

Moyers spoke at the Cape Girardeau School Board meeting Monday night for the first time in his new role.

The role is also new for the school district. Kristin Tallent, communications director for the system, said the role was created because of participation numbers across the board in the district being below the national average.

Moyers, speaking to the board, said this year the district is seeing an increase in overall participation in both the junior high and high school levels.

"I attribute some of that to our coaches getting out to our junior high and middle school athletes this past spring to encourage athletic participation in the fall," Moyers said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He reported the summer was very productive. The numbers in the school system's summer weight program have improved, and staff are stressing the importance of strength conditioning.

"We're going to have 250 junior high athletes in weightlifting throughout the course of the year." Moyers told the board.

The district sponsored a coaches retreat in June, which, Moyers said, brought the entire athletic staff from both high school and junior high levels together to discuss various topics, such as coaching standards, the student athletic handbook and culture building.

"Our fall high school and junior high sports have already begun practicing with contests happening this weekend," Moyers said. "We're in full swing."

They have also worked with elementary and middle school principals and physical education teachers, getting their input on when to teach students basic athletic skills and how to build those skills into their daily schedule, Moyers added.

"We firmly believe that if we can get kids involved at a younger age, that it will help with their attendance. Research shows that kids involved in extracurricular activities perform better in school," Tallent said.

Moyers wrapped up his presentation saying the booster club will host a tailgate party at the high school football home opener Sept. 16 against Park Hills Central High School. The plan is to present a carnival-like atmosphere at the north end of the stadium with food and games. School nurses throughout the district will be recognized between the third and fourth quarter of the game.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Local NewsOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at h...
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy