NewsAugust 26, 2019

Athletes kayak, run for athletic ride-along program myTEAM Triumph on Saturday

Athletes kayak, run for athletic ride-along program myTEAM Triumph on Saturday

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Maria Grindstaff, originally of Patton, Missouri, and now Cape Girardeau, heads to shore during the third annual Yak n Run on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Trail of Tears State Park in Cape Girardeau County. Grindstaff has cerebral palsy and said she has been with myTEAM Triumph, the organization the race benefits, for about five years.
Maria Grindstaff, originally of Patton, Missouri, and now Cape Girardeau, heads to shore during the third annual Yak n Run on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Trail of Tears State Park in Cape Girardeau County. Grindstaff has cerebral palsy and said she has been with myTEAM Triumph, the organization the race benefits, for about five years.Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

Shortly before 9 a.m. on a cloudy and rather cool Saturday, 40 one- and two-person teams of athletes kayaked Trail of Tears State Park's Lake Boutin and trekked the adjoining Lake Trail to inspire inclusion within Southeast Missouri.

All proceeds from the day benefit athletic ride-along program myTEAM Triumph of Missouri -- in almost its sixth year. The organization matches endurance athletes of all skill levels with individuals who would not otherwise be able to experience such events.

Saturday was the first time in three years the event was dedicated to myTEAM Triumph of Missouri.

"Our whole goal is to help people who need assistance to participate in events like this, to be able to do it with assistance from people who want to help," race director Debbie Leoni said. "It could be anybody; it could be any age."

She said people "love to take part in this kind of community stuff."

With a grin, Scotty Reisenbichler of Oak Ridge, Missouri, and myTEAM Triumph member of four years said he participates because of Leoni. Mary Reisenbichler said it's because "he does stuff he never would've done otherwise."

And that's the idea, Leoni said, adding, "He runs a lot of races with us."

The partnership allows Reisenbichler and others a chance to "experience life to the fullest like the rest of us have the opportunity to do," she said.

myTEAM Triumph member Maria Grindstaff of Cape Girardeau participates on her own each year, Leoni said, sailing her own kayak.

"The first year I was too scared to do that one, but now they're trying to get me to run," Grindstaff said, smiling.

Independent father and son competitors Bryan Kelpe and Kenian Kelpe, 10, had just finished the 2.5-mile trail run. In his third year to compete, Kenian bested Bryan Kelpe's time. "He took six and a half minutes off this year," Kelpe said.

"We like to do events that are different," Bryan Kelpe said, adding they participate because of the cause.

Kenian said the most challenging obstacles were the hills near the end of the "moderately technical" trail.

Holding back tears, Leoni said, "there's nothing more energizing; there's nothing more fulfilling."

"All these people here would do anything for anybody," she said.

Six more races for myTEAM Triumph are scheduled through the fall, Leoni said, adding the next is City of Roses 5K on Sept. 14.

