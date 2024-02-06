Shortly before 9 a.m. on a cloudy and rather cool Saturday, 40 one- and two-person teams of athletes kayaked Trail of Tears State Park's Lake Boutin and trekked the adjoining Lake Trail to inspire inclusion within Southeast Missouri.

All proceeds from the day benefit athletic ride-along program myTEAM Triumph of Missouri -- in almost its sixth year. The organization matches endurance athletes of all skill levels with individuals who would not otherwise be able to experience such events.

Saturday was the first time in three years the event was dedicated to myTEAM Triumph of Missouri.

"Our whole goal is to help people who need assistance to participate in events like this, to be able to do it with assistance from people who want to help," race director Debbie Leoni said. "It could be anybody; it could be any age."

She said people "love to take part in this kind of community stuff."

With a grin, Scotty Reisenbichler of Oak Ridge, Missouri, and myTEAM Triumph member of four years said he participates because of Leoni. Mary Reisenbichler said it's because "he does stuff he never would've done otherwise."

And that's the idea, Leoni said, adding, "He runs a lot of races with us."

The partnership allows Reisenbichler and others a chance to "experience life to the fullest like the rest of us have the opportunity to do," she said.