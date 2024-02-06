At Stegall Mountain on Peck Ranch, abundance comes from fire

Crews from across the Midwest conducted a controlled burn at Peck Ranch Conservation Area near Fremont, Missouri, on Thursday, blackening 4,032 acres on Stegall Mountain, Thorny Mountain and Denning Hollow. The fires were part of a decadeslong effort to restore the Ozark's unique glade habitats, a goal that is paying off in increased native diversity, restored habitat and successfully reintroduced species.

Hand crews on the scene included personnel from the Missouri Department of Conservation, National Park Service, Americorps, Ozark National Scenic Riverway and parks from Arkansas to North Dakota — and even a trainee from Denali National Park in Alaska.

Burn boss Scott Bressler said there were 27 people in all, and staff often chip in to help other parks.

"All these people are within the Midwest region, so we all help each other," he said

Hand crews armed with rakes, axes, flares and drip torches surrounded Stegall Mountain, lighting carefully plotted lines of fire that converged on the mountainside and burned themselves out. Keeping fires under control involves planning and constant weather readings, plus an understanding of how topography and the fire itself move air masses.

"It's like putting a jigsaw puzzle together," said Bobby Bloodworth, fire management officer.

As they go, crews watch for "slops" of fire that spill over roads and other boundaries, and "spots" that ignite farther away from embers carried on the wind. If one of these does graduate to a wildfire, it is typically easier to contain than in other areas because there is less fuel on the ground and more advantageous climate conditions.

"In this area they're not as dangerous as, say, the western fires," explained Josh Chilton, Jacks Fork park interpreter. "We don't have the buildup the western states have."

The Ozarks are made up of ecotones, convergences of ecosystems, including tall grass prairie, glades and woodlands.

"We've got every convergence in here. People should be proud, we have a very high diversity within the Ozarks," Bloodworth said.

Prescribed burns are vital to maintaining and restoring habitats, such as glades. Glades are wide, open spaces within forests, carpeted in prairie grasses and interspersed with mature trees. Many were lost to logging and indiscriminate ground-clearing fires set by settlers, and did not recover when the forests regrew — instead, they were overtaken by cedars and shrubs, creating dense forests.

"Our whole goal is to get it to some historical semblance of what it was," Bloodworth said.