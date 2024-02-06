At Sing Sing, museum going in near inmates

OSSINING, N.Y. -- Busting out of Sing Sing has been a dream of inmates since cell doors started clanging shut along the Hudson River in the 1820s. Now there's a plan to usher visitors inside the high walls well known in the past to gangsters, Hollywood stars and prisoners condemned to the electric chair.

A museum just beyond the maximum-security prison's watch towers is being planned with a unique feature: a 300-foot-long (91 meters) corridor connecting to the roofless ruins of the original 19th century cell block inside the walls. Museum-goers would stand at the site of the first cramped cells at this prison "up the river" from New York City and learn about life in the Big House.

"It's so much more than just barbed wire and stone walls," said Sean Pica, who was released from the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in 2002. "For those of us that lived in these prisons to know that time will be captured, the history will be told, is exciting -- for the good and for the bad."

Pica is a board member of the not-for-profit group planning to open the Sing Sing Prison Museum in 2025. Visitors will learn about incarceration in America and about a lockup that looms large culturally.

Infamous inmates who have passed through the gates 30 miles north of New York City include Charles "Lucky" Luciano and "Son of Sam" killer David Berkowitz. There were 614 people who walked the last mile -- 45 feet, actually -- to the electric chair here, among them Cold War spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.

The prison's forbidding reputation was burnished by Hollywood during its golden age through gangster flicks starring James Cagney and other big stars. This is where Holly Golightly visits Sally Tomato in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and where Robert DeNiro's character was sent to in "Analyze This."

The prison's unusual name is commonly attributed to a Native American phrase for "stone upon stone."

The idea for a museum here has been kicking around for decades -- complicated by the fact that Sing Sing is an active maximum-security prison currently housing about 1,300 inmates. Museums at defunct prisons, like Alcatraz, are common. Rarer are those like the Angola Prison Museum, which is outside the front gate of the maximum-security Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Agreements are being finalized that would allow the private group to begin renovations this summer on the former powerhouse that will house the museum. Organizers plan to turn the building's locker room into a preview center by the end of this year.

The $45 million plan is not a state project, though New York has supported it with $3.3 million in grants.