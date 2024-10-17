All sections
June 28, 2019

Assisted-living facility for dementia planned for Cape

Planning is underway for a new 94-bed assisted-living and memory care facility in Cape Girardeau. Newbridge Management, LLC, of Cape Girardeau intends to file a certificate of need application today with the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee in Jefferson City seeking approval to build and operate Newbridge Retirement Community at 883 S. Kinghighway. The location is near the intersection of South Kingshighway and South Mt. Auburn Road...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Planning is underway for a new 94-bed assisted-living and memory care facility in Cape Girardeau.

Newbridge Management, LLC, of Cape Girardeau intends to file a certificate of need application today with the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee in Jefferson City seeking approval to build and operate Newbridge Retirement Community at 883 S. Kinghighway. The location is near the intersection of South Kingshighway and South Mt. Auburn Road.

A spokesperson for Newbridge Management told the Southeast Missourian Thursday the committee will likely review and act on the application when it meets in September.

"There is a high need for specialized beds for elderly seniors with dementia and Alzheimer's disease that is not being met in or around Cape Girardeau," according to Holly Seyer who will operate the proposed facility along with her mother, Newbridge Management owner/operator Shamela Armour.

Seyer said "only 13% of the total assisted living and certificate of need-approved beds are for residents with dementia and/or Alzheimer's disease within a 15-mile radius from our location."

Armour has nearly 30 years of experience in the long-term care industry in the Cape Girardeau area and elsewhere. Her background includes facility operations, sales and new construction. If approved by the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee, Newbridge Retirement Community will be the first facility to be operated by Newbridge Management.

The nine-member Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee meets six times a year to consider proposals for healthcare-related facilities and services within the state.

According to a statement from Northbridge Management, the proposed facility in Cape Girardeau will offer "many amenities and specialized programs with a focus on quality of life, independent lifestyle and promoting healthy longevity."

Seyer said more information about the project, including a development timeline, will be available at a later date.

