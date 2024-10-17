Assisted-living facility for dementia planned for Cape

Planning is underway for a new 94-bed assisted-living and memory care facility in Cape Girardeau.

Newbridge Management, LLC, of Cape Girardeau intends to file a certificate of need application today with the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee in Jefferson City seeking approval to build and operate Newbridge Retirement Community at 883 S. Kinghighway. The location is near the intersection of South Kingshighway and South Mt. Auburn Road.

A spokesperson for Newbridge Management told the Southeast Missourian Thursday the committee will likely review and act on the application when it meets in September.

"There is a high need for specialized beds for elderly seniors with dementia and Alzheimer's disease that is not being met in or around Cape Girardeau," according to Holly Seyer who will operate the proposed facility along with her mother, Newbridge Management owner/operator Shamela Armour.

Seyer said "only 13% of the total assisted living and certificate of need-approved beds are for residents with dementia and/or Alzheimer's disease within a 15-mile radius from our location."